The Memphis Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum on Tuesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Desmond Bane and others in this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +120) 3.5 (Over: +100)

The 23.5-point total set for Bane on Tuesday is 1.1 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.9 less rebounds per game (4.6) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Bane has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Bane has connected on 3.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Tuesday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -111)

The 21 points Jaren Jackson Jr. scores per game are 1.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday (19.5).

His rebounding average -- 5.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (6.5).

He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

