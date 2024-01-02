The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) are heavily favored (-11.5) to break a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSW. The over/under for the matchup is set at 232.5.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -11.5 232.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 232.5 points seven times.

Memphis' games this season have had an average of 220.6 points, 11.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Grizzlies are 13-19-0 against the spread this season.

Memphis has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.

Memphis has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -750.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs Spurs Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 7 21.9% 106.8 218.1 113.8 237.1 224.2 Spurs 17 53.1% 111.3 218.1 123.3 237.1 232.7

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their past 10 contests.

The Grizzlies have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

Memphis owns a worse record against the spread at home (4-10-0) than it does on the road (9-9-0).

The Grizzlies put up 16.5 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Spurs give up (123.3).

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 13-19 0-0 13-19 Spurs 12-20 2-2 21-11

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Point Insights

Grizzlies Spurs 106.8 Points Scored (PG) 111.3 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-7 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-10 113.8 Points Allowed (PG) 123.3 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 9-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 7-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-2

