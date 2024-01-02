The Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) are home in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (4-22) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these teams this season.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSW

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane puts up 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.8 blocks (10th in league).

Santi Aldama averages 11.9 points, 5.9 boards and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

David Roddy averages 8.1 points, 1.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Bismack Biyombo puts up 6.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Spurs Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gets the Spurs 19 points, 11 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3 blocked shots (first in NBA).

The Spurs are getting 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this season.

The Spurs are getting 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Zach Collins this year.

The Spurs are getting 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan this year.

Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Spurs 106 Points Avg. 110.9 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 122.5 43.4% Field Goal % 45.4% 33.2% Three Point % 34.3%

