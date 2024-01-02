NBA play on Tuesday will include Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) hosting the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) at FedExForum, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Desmond Bane vs. Victor Wembanyama Fantasy Comparison

Stat Desmond Bane Victor Wembanyama Total Fantasy Pts 1195.9 1151.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.6 41.1 Fantasy Rank 25 19

Desmond Bane vs. Victor Wembanyama Insights

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Desmond Bane averages 24.6 points, 4.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Grizzlies have a -227 scoring differential, falling short by seven points per game. They're putting up 106.8 points per game to rank 30th in the league and are giving up 113.8 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA.

Memphis loses the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. it collects 41.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 24th in the league, while its opponents grab 46.3 per outing.

The Grizzlies connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), 1.3 fewer than their opponents (14.2). They are shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc (29th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 38.8%.

Memphis forces 14.7 turnovers per game (fourth in the league) while committing 13.8 (22nd in NBA play).

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 18.9 points, 10.3 boards and 3.0 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3.1 blocks (first in NBA).

The Spurs are being outscored by 12 points per game, with a -384 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.3 points per game (25th in NBA), and give up 123.3 per contest (28th in league).

San Antonio falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It grabs 43.1 rebounds per game (21st in league) compared to its opponents' 46.9.

The Spurs knock down 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 12.8 (13th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.5.

San Antonio loses the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 15 (28th in league) while its opponents average 12.8.

Desmond Bane vs. Victor Wembanyama Advanced Stats

Stat Desmond Bane Victor Wembanyama Plus/Minus Per Game -5.3 -6.3 Usage Percentage 29.4% 29.9% True Shooting Pct 59.3% 53.2% Total Rebound Pct 7.3% 18.7% Assist Pct 27.5% 16.2%

