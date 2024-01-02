Bourbon County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Bourbon County, Kentucky today? We've got you covered.
Bourbon County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paris High School at George Rogers Clark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Winchester, KY
- Conference: District 40
- How to Stream: Watch Here
