The No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in this season's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal in the Sugar Bowl, where they will oppose the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) in New Orleans, Louisiana, starting at 8:45 PM ET on January 1, 2024, live on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 64.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Washington matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Texas vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Washington Betting Trends

Texas has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Longhorns have an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.

Washington has put together a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Huskies have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Texas & Washington 2023 Futures Odds

Texas To Win the National Champ. +310 Bet $100 to win $310 Washington To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700

