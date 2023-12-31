Will Levis was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Looking for Levis' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Levis' season stats include 1,792 passing yards (224.0 per game). He is 147-for-249 (59.0%), with eight touchdown passes and four interceptions, and has 25 carries for 57 yards one touchdown.

Will Levis Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

Week 17 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Levis 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 147 249 59.0% 1,792 8 4 7.2 25 57 1

Levis Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 Falcons 19 29 238 4 0 7 11 0 Week 9 @Steelers 22 39 262 0 1 1 2 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 19 39 199 0 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 13 17 158 2 0 4 2 0 Week 12 Panthers 18 28 185 0 0 3 -3 0 Week 13 Colts 16 33 224 1 0 2 5 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 23 38 327 1 1 4 15 0 Week 15 Texans 17 26 199 0 1 4 25 1

