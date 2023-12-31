On Sunday, December 31, 2023 at NRG Stadium, the Tennessee Titans (5-10) are 4.5-point underdogs in a road AFC South matchup with the Houston Texans (8-7). A point total of 43 has been set for this game.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Texans as they ready for this matchup against the Titans. Before the Titans meet the Texans, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Texans (-4.5) 43 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texans (-4.5) 42.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 17 Odds

Tennessee vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights

Against the spread, Tennessee is 6-8-1 this season.

The Titans have one win ATS (1-2) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

Tennessee has played 15 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Houston's ATS record is 7-8-0 this season.

The Texans are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.

Houston games have gone over the point total on six of 15 occasions (40%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.