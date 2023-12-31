Peruse the injury report for the Tennessee Titans (5-10), which currently has 22 players listed on it, as the Titans ready for their matchup against the Houston Texans (8-7) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM .

The Titans are coming off of a loss to the Seattle Seahawks by the score of 20-17.

The Texans fell to the Cleveland Browns 36-22 in their last outing.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Derrick Henry RB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Chris Moore WR Ribs Limited Participation In Practice
Daniel Brunskill OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Aaron Brewer OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice
JoJo Domann LB Illness Questionable
Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Hip Limited Participation In Practice
Tre Avery CB Knee Questionable
K'Von Wallace S Quad Limited Participation In Practice
Quinton Bohanna DL Personal Out
Caleb Farley CB Back Out
Denico Autry DL Rest Limited Participation In Practice
DeAndre Hopkins WR Rest Limited Participation In Practice
Kyle Philips WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice
Trevon Wesco TE Shin Limited Participation In Practice
Colton Dowell WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice
Will Levis QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Caleb Murphy OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Marlon Davidson DL Groin Questionable
Anthony Kendall CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
TK McLendon Jr. DE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice
Jaelyn Duncan OL Wrist
Josh Whyle TE Knee Questionable

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Maliek Collins DT Hip Questionable
Sheldon Rankins DT Ankle Questionable
Blake Cashman LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
Jonathan Greenard DE Ankle Out
Steven Nelson CB Foot Questionable
Denzel Perryman LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Andrew Beck FB Calf Questionable
Nico Collins WR Calf Limited Participation In Practice
Will Anderson Jr. DE Ankle Questionable
C.J. Stroud QB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Titans Season Insights

  • The Titans rank 27th with 293.3 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 17th with 334.9 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.
  • From an offensive standpoint, the Titans are generating 18.3 points per contest (26th-ranked). They rank 14th in the NFL on defense (21.4 points given up per game).
  • The Titans are generating 185.4 passing yards per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 225.7 passing yards per game (18th-ranked) on defense.
  • Tennessee ranks 17th in the NFL with 107.9 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 14th with 109.2 rushing yards allowed per contest on defense.
  • The Titans own a -6 turnover margin this season, which ranks 24th in the NFL.

Titans vs. Texans Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Texans (-4)
  • Moneyline: Texans (-210), Titans (+170)
  • Total: 44 points

