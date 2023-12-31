The Morehead State Eagles (5-6) will visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-9) after dropping five consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 66.5 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 70.2 the Redhawks allow.

When it scores more than 70.2 points, Morehead State is 3-1.

Southeast Missouri State's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.5 points.

The Redhawks put up 63.5 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 62.7 the Eagles give up.

Southeast Missouri State has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 62.7 points.

Morehead State is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 63.5 points.

This season the Redhawks are shooting 38.6% from the field, only 0.5% higher than Eagles give up.

The Eagles shoot 40.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Redhawks concede.

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 14.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

14.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Alecia Doyle: 11.9 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

11.9 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Daejah Richmond: 8.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

8.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Kiyley Flowers: 4.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22)

4.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22) Indiya Bowen: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

Southeast Missouri State Schedule