Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-7) face the Morehead State Eagles (4-6) in a clash of OVC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Jaliyah Green: 15.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daejah Richmond: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alecia Doyle: 12.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Amiyah Buchanan: 5.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kiyley Flowers: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Katie Novik: 9.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Veronica Charles: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Blessing King: 5.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hallie Rhodes: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
