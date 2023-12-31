Sunday's game features the Morehead State Eagles (5-6) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-9) matching up at Show Me Center (on December 31) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-64 win for Morehead State, who is slightly favored based on our model.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Redhawks suffered a 75-37 loss to Southern Indiana.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 69, Southeast Missouri State 64

Other OVC Predictions

Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis

On December 21, the Redhawks claimed their signature win of the season, a 74-44 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 343) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Southeast Missouri State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Redhawks are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most losses.

Southeast Missouri State has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Southeast Missouri State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-44 at home over Evansville (No. 343) on December 21

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 14.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

14.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Alecia Doyle: 11.9 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

11.9 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Daejah Richmond: 8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Kiyley Flowers: 4.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22)

4.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22) Indiya Bowen: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

The Redhawks are being outscored by 6.7 points per game with a -80 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.5 points per game (227th in college basketball) and allow 70.2 per contest (287th in college basketball).

When playing at home, the Redhawks are posting 3.3 more points per game (65.4) than they are on the road (62.1).

Southeast Missouri State is allowing 56.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 22.9 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (79.7).

