The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Show Me Center, airing at 4:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Morehead State Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Betting Trends

Southeast Missouri State has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Redhawks have covered the spread once this year (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Morehead State has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Eagles games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.

