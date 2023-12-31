How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) will host the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 4:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Redhawks are shooting 42.0% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 36.7% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- Southeast Missouri State has compiled a 5-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.7% from the field.
- The Redhawks are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 11th.
- The Redhawks' 71.3 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- Southeast Missouri State has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Southeast Missouri State scores 81.0 points per game. On the road, it scores 61.2.
- In 2023-24 the Redhawks are giving up 17.4 fewer points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (83.2).
- Southeast Missouri State drains more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (6.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (27.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Lindsey Wilson
|W 87-59
|Show Me Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 85-64
|Redbird Arena
|12/29/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 93-91
|Show Me Center
|12/31/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Show Me Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
|1/6/2024
|Bethel (TN)
|-
|Show Me Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.