Sunday's contest that pits the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) at Show Me Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Morehead State. Game time is at 4:15 PM ET on December 31.

There is no line set for the game.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Show Me Center

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 77, Southeast Missouri State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State

Computer Predicted Spread: Morehead State (-9.2)

Morehead State (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

Southeast Missouri State is 2-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Morehead State's 6-3-0 ATS record. The Redhawks have hit the over in five games, while Eagles games have gone over five times. In the past 10 games, Southeast Missouri State has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall. Morehead State has gone 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

The Redhawks have been outscored by 4.6 points per game (scoring 71.3 points per game to rank 266th in college basketball while allowing 75.9 per outing to rank 292nd in college basketball) and have a -60 scoring differential overall.

The 34.1 rebounds per game Southeast Missouri State averages rank 279th in the country, and are 1.6 fewer than the 35.7 its opponents pull down per contest.

Southeast Missouri State connects on 1.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.2 (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.5.

The Redhawks' 88.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 297th in college basketball, and the 94.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 288th in college basketball.

Southeast Missouri State forces 12.6 turnovers per game (139th in college basketball) while committing 13.2 (292nd in college basketball action).

