Kansas City Chiefs receiver Noah Gray has a good matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are giving up the fifth-most passing yards in the league, 256.1 per game.

Gray's stat line this season shows 25 catches for 288 yards and two scores. He puts up 20.6 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 34 times.

Gray vs. the Bengals

Gray vs the Bengals (since 2021): 3 GP / 8.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 8.3 REC YPG / REC TD Seven players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cincinnati in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have allowed 18 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Cincinnati has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Bengals is allowing 256.1 yards per contest this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Bengals have the No. 18 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 20 this season (1.3 per game).

Noah Gray Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-118)

Gray Receiving Insights

Gray, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 14 games this season.

Gray has received 5.9% of his team's 576 passing attempts this season (34 targets).

He has picked up 8.5 yards per target (288 yards on 34 targets).

In two of 14 games this year, Gray has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 5.6% of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With two red zone targets, Gray has been on the receiving end of 2.2% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

Gray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 12/25/2023 Week 16 3 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

