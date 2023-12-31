Which basketball team is on top of the MVC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Indiana State

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-4

11-2 | 26-4 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th

154th Last Game: L 87-75 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Opponent: Evansville

Evansville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Drake

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-4

11-2 | 26-4 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st

251st Last Game: L 79-78 vs UAB

Next Game

Opponent: Illinois State

Illinois State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 25-5

9-4 | 25-5 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th

180th Last Game: W 62-50 vs UIC

Next Game

Opponent: Belmont

Belmont Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Missouri State

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 20-11

9-4 | 20-11 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th

226th Last Game: W 69-64 vs Saint Mary's (CA)

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-15

6-7 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th

75th Last Game: W 76-63 vs Northern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ Missouri State

@ Missouri State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Bradley

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 16-14

8-5 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd

83rd Last Game: W 69-47 vs Truman State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Valparaiso

@ Valparaiso Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Evansville

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 18-12

10-3 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th

256th Last Game: L 76-58 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Opponent: @ Indiana State

@ Indiana State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. UIC

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 15-15

7-6 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 136th

136th Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd

243rd Last Game: L 62-50 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ Murray State

@ Murray State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Belmont

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 14-16

9-4 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 173rd

173rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th

208th Last Game: W 74-70 vs Arkansas State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern Illinois

@ Southern Illinois Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Illinois State

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 10-20

8-5 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 200th

200th Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th

267th Last Game: L 96-70 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ Drake

@ Drake Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. Murray State

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 5-25

4-9 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 232nd

232nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th

186th Last Game: W 75-54 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

Opponent: UIC

UIC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Valparaiso

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 3-27

4-9 | 3-27 Overall Rank: 300th

300th Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st

221st Last Game: L 82-78 vs Elon

Next Game