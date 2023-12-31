Who’s the Best Team in the MVC? See our Weekly MVC Power Rankings
Which basketball team is on top of the MVC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.
MVC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Indiana State
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-4
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th
- Last Game: L 87-75 vs Michigan State
Next Game
- Opponent: Evansville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Drake
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-4
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st
- Last Game: L 79-78 vs UAB
Next Game
- Opponent: Illinois State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. Southern Illinois
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 25-5
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
- Last Game: W 62-50 vs UIC
Next Game
- Opponent: Belmont
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Missouri State
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th
- Last Game: W 69-64 vs Saint Mary's (CA)
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Iowa
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Northern Iowa
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th
- Last Game: W 76-63 vs Northern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Missouri State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Bradley
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd
- Last Game: W 69-47 vs Truman State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Valparaiso
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Evansville
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 132nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th
- Last Game: L 76-58 vs Cincinnati
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Indiana State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. UIC
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 136th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd
- Last Game: L 62-50 vs Southern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Murray State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Belmont
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 173rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th
- Last Game: W 74-70 vs Arkansas State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Illinois State
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Overall Rank: 200th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th
- Last Game: L 96-70 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Drake
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
11. Murray State
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 232nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th
- Last Game: W 75-54 vs Middle Tennessee
Next Game
- Opponent: UIC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Valparaiso
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 3-27
- Overall Rank: 300th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st
- Last Game: L 82-78 vs Elon
Next Game
- Opponent: Bradley
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
