The Morehead State Eagles (5-6) will try to break a five-game road slide when squaring off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Show Me Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 66.5 points per game are only 3.7 fewer points than the 70.2 the Redhawks allow to opponents.

Morehead State is 3-1 when it scores more than 70.2 points.

Southeast Missouri State is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.5 points.

The Redhawks record 63.5 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 62.7 the Eagles allow.

Southeast Missouri State has a 3-4 record when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Morehead State is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 63.5 points.

The Redhawks are making 38.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (38.1%).

The Eagles make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 3.1% lower than the Redhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Morehead State Leaders

Katie Novik: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Veronica Charles: 10.9 PTS, 2 STL, 33.1 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)

10.9 PTS, 2 STL, 33.1 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46) Blessing King: 5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 57.1 FG%

5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 57.1 FG% Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

Morehead State Schedule