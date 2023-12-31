The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) will host the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 4:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup in this article.

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Morehead State Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends

Morehead State has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Eagles' 11 games this season have hit the over.

Southeast Missouri State has won just one game against the spread this year.

In the Redhawks' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.