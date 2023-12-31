How to Watch Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) will welcome in the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 4:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Morehead State Stats Insights
- This season, the Eagles have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have knocked down.
- Morehead State has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Eagles are the seventh ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks rank 284th.
- The 78 points per game the Eagles score are only 2.1 more points than the Redhawks give up (75.9).
- Morehead State has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 75.9 points.
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison
- Morehead State is averaging 92.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 26.6 more points than it is averaging on the road (65.7).
- The Eagles are surrendering 51.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 21.5 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (73.3).
- In terms of three-pointers, Morehead State has played better at home this year, making 12 threes per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 31.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Morehead State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Saint Mary-Woods
|W 102-33
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 69-68
|Assembly Hall
|12/21/2023
|Alice Lloyd
|W 101-39
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
|1/4/2024
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/6/2024
|Tennessee State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
