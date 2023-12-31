The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) will welcome in the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 4:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Morehead State Stats Insights

This season, the Eagles have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have knocked down.

Morehead State has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Eagles are the seventh ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks rank 284th.

The 78 points per game the Eagles score are only 2.1 more points than the Redhawks give up (75.9).

Morehead State has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 75.9 points.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

Morehead State is averaging 92.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 26.6 more points than it is averaging on the road (65.7).

The Eagles are surrendering 51.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 21.5 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (73.3).

In terms of three-pointers, Morehead State has played better at home this year, making 12 threes per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 31.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

