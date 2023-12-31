Sunday's game at Watsco Center has the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (11-2) taking on the Miami Hurricanes (10-1) at 4:00 PM ET (on December 31). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 66-64 victory for Louisville, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 59-51 win against Washington in their last outing on Wednesday.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Miami (FL) 64

Louisville Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 20 Gonzaga Bulldogs on November 26, the Cardinals picked up their signature win of the season, an 81-70 victory.

The Cardinals have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 70th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 26

59-51 at home over Washington (No. 34) on December 20

64-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 61) on November 29

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 76) on November 12

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 92) on November 6

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.8 FG%

11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.8 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Nina Rickards: 7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%

7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG% Nyla Harris: 9.6 PTS, 58.5 FG%

9.6 PTS, 58.5 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73)

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals outscore opponents by 16.9 points per game (posting 75.7 points per game, 64th in college basketball, and conceding 58.8 per outing, 77th in college basketball) and have a +219 scoring differential.

