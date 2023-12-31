Kyle Philips was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans' Week 17 contest against the Houston Texans (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Philips' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Philips' season stats include 166 yards on 13 receptions (12.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 19 times.

Kyle Philips Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week: Trevon Wesco (LP/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Chris Moore (LP/ribs): 18 Rec; 362 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 61 Rec; 939 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Philips 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 19 13 166 72 0 12.8

Philips Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 2 1 6 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 3 24 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 4 68 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 3 61 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 10 0 Week 12 Panthers 2 1 -3 0

