Sunday's contest features the Kentucky Wildcats (6-7) and the Samford Bulldogs (7-6) squaring off at Memorial Coliseum (on December 31) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-59 victory for Kentucky.

The Wildcats are coming off of an 87-80 victory against Lipscomb in their last outing on Thursday.

Kentucky vs. Samford Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Kentucky vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 67, Samford 59

Other SEC Predictions

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats picked up their signature win of the season on November 30, when they claimed an 83-81 victory over the Boston College Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings.

The Wildcats have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (four).

Kentucky has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 99) on November 30

87-80 at home over Lipscomb (No. 167) on December 21

74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 173) on November 7

73-67 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 240) on December 3

75-45 at home over Furman (No. 268) on December 17

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 15.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 60 FG%

15.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 60 FG% Maddie Scherr: 16 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.1 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50)

16 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.1 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50) Eniya Russell: 8.9 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.9 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Brooklynn Miles: 5.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

5.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Saniah Tyler: 10.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79)

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have been outscored by 4.8 points per game (scoring 65.5 points per game to rank 195th in college basketball while allowing 70.3 per contest to rank 289th in college basketball) and have a -62 scoring differential overall.

