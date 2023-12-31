Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has a good matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are conceding the seventh-most rushing yards in the league, 127.3 per game.

Pacheco has collected a team-best 187 carries for a team-high 805 yards (61.9 ypg). He has scored seven TDs on the ground. Pacheco also averages 16.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 37 balls for 209 yards on the season while scoring one receiving touchdown.

Pacheco vs. the Bengals

Pacheco vs the Bengals (since 2021): 2 GP / 46 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 46 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bengals have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to four opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

16 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The Bengals surrender 127.3 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Bengals have the No. 25 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up 17 this season (1.1 per game).

Chiefs Player Previews

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 60.5 (-115)

Pacheco Rushing Insights

Pacheco has hit the rushing yards over in six of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Chiefs have passed 61.1% of the time and run 38.9% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 51.0% of his team's 367 rushing attempts this season (187).

Pacheco has rushed for at least one touchdown six times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored eight of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (22.2%).

He has 38 red zone carries for 57.6% of the team share (his team runs on 42.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Isiah Pacheco Receiving Props vs the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-120)

Pacheco Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pacheco has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 46.2% of his games (six of 13).

Pacheco has 7.3% of his team's target share (42 targets on 576 passing attempts).

He is averaging 5.0 yards per target (121st in NFL play), averaging 209 yards on 42 passes thrown his way.

Pacheco, in 13 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Pacheco has been targeted five times in the red zone (5.6% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts).

Pacheco's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Raiders 12/25/2023 Week 16 11 ATT / 26 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 18 ATT / 110 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 55 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 19 ATT / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

