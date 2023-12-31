Grizzlies vs. Kings December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sacramento Kings (15-9), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExForum, play the Memphis Grizzlies (6-18). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA.
Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, NBCS-CA
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane averages 24.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 21.8 points, 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocks (eighth in NBA).
- Santi Aldama averages 12.3 points, 2.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.
- David Roddy averages 8.4 points, 1.3 assists and 4.4 boards.
- Bismack Biyombo posts 6.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 57.3% from the floor.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis is putting up 18.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. He's also draining 57.4% of his shots from the field.
- The Kings are getting 30.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game from De'Aaron Fox this season.
- The Kings are receiving 15 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Malik Monk this year.
- The Kings are receiving 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Keegan Murray this year.
- The Kings are getting 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Kevin Huerter this season.
Grizzlies vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Grizzlies
|Kings
|106
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|112.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.6
|43.4%
|Field Goal %
|46.8%
|33.2%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
