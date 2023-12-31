With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Clyde Edwards-Helaire a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Edwards-Helaire has run for 222 yards on 68 carries (15.9 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire has also caught 16 passes for 179 yards (12.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire has one rushing TD in 14 games.

In one of 14 games this season, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 6 22 0 1 7 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 2 17 0 Week 3 Bears 15 55 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 12 0 1 1 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 4 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 7 0 1 9 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 20 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 5 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Packers 2 6 0 1 8 0 Week 14 Bills 11 39 0 2 29 0 Week 15 @Patriots 13 37 0 4 64 1 Week 16 Raiders 4 6 0 3 42 0

