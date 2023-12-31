The Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) play the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Chiefs match up with the Bengals. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two teams.

Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Bengals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bengals vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Chiefs have been winning six times, have been behind six times, and have been tied three times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Bengals have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games .

2nd Quarter

In 15 games this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, been outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Chiefs have won the third quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering three points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Out of 15 games this season, the Bengals have won the third quarter five times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

4th Quarter

The Chiefs have won the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 3.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.5 points on average in that quarter.

This year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in four games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 17 In-Game Primers

Chiefs vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Chiefs have had the lead 10 times (7-3 in those games), have been behind three times (0-3), and have been knotted up two times (2-0).

In 2023, the Bengals have been leading after the first half in five games, have been losing after the first half in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games this season (5-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (4-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Kansas City's offense is averaging eight points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.5 points on average in the second half.

In 15 games this year, the Bengals have won the second half six times (5-1 record in those games), been outscored five times (1-4), and tied four times (2-2).

Rep the Chiefs or the Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.