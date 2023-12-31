Best bets are available for when the Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) host the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

When is Chiefs vs. Bengals?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The model favors the Chiefs by 5.5 points, just 1.0 less than the 6.5-point spread set by BetMGM.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Chiefs a 74.9% chance to win.

The Chiefs have put together a 9-6 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Kansas City has gone 5-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -298 or shorter (71.4%).

The Bengals have won two of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.

Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and won that game.

Other Week 17 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+6.5)



Cincinnati (+6.5) The Chiefs are 8-7-0 against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 6.5 points or more so far this season, the Chiefs went 4-3 against the spread.

The Bengals are 6-7-2 against the spread this season.

Cincinnati is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (44)



Under (44) The two teams average a combined 0.6 less points per game (43.4) than this matchup's over/under of 44 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.3 fewer points per game (40.7) than this matchup's over/under of 44 points.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Chiefs' 15 games with a set total.

In the Bengals' 15 games with a set total, nine have hit the over (60%).

Isiah Pacheco Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 13 61.9 7 16.1 1

Jake Browning Passing Completions (Our pick: 23.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 226.1 8 11.0 2

