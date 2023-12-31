The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals are slated to square off in a Week 17 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Blake Bell find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Bell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Blake Bell score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell has 23 yards on four grabs and one TD. He has been targeted seven times, and posts 3.8 yards receiving per contest.

Bell has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Blake Bell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 2 12 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Raiders 1 1 4 0

Rep Blake Bell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.