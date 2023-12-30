How to Watch the UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) hit the court against the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-8) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in OVC action.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks' 64.8 points per game are only 0.2 more points than the 64.6 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
- UT Martin has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.
- Tennessee Tech is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 64.8 points.
- The Golden Eagles record 67.4 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 69 the Skyhawks allow.
- When Tennessee Tech scores more than 69 points, it is 4-0.
- UT Martin is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.
- This season the Golden Eagles are shooting 41.3% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Skyhawks concede.
- The Skyhawks shoot 42% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Golden Eagles concede.
UT Martin Leaders
- Anaya Brown: 12.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Kenley McCarn: 16.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77)
- Lexi Rubel: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG%
- Norah Clark: 10 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)
- Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
UT Martin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|South Dakota
|L 80-74
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|W 67-62
|First National Bank Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|W 75-69
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|1/11/2024
|Western Illinois
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
