The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) hit the court against the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-8) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in OVC action.

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks' 64.8 points per game are only 0.2 more points than the 64.6 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

UT Martin has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.

Tennessee Tech is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 64.8 points.

The Golden Eagles record 67.4 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 69 the Skyhawks allow.

When Tennessee Tech scores more than 69 points, it is 4-0.

UT Martin is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.

This season the Golden Eagles are shooting 41.3% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Skyhawks concede.

The Skyhawks shoot 42% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Golden Eagles concede.

UT Martin Leaders

Anaya Brown: 12.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

12.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Kenley McCarn: 16.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77)

16.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77) Lexi Rubel: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG%

9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG% Norah Clark: 10 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)

10 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32) Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

