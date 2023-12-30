The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) hit the road in OVC play against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Skyhawks are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup's point total is set at 158.5.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Martin -2.5 158.5

UT Martin Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, UT Martin and its opponents have gone over 158.5 total points.

UT Martin has an average point total of 166.3 in its outings this year, 7.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Skyhawks' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

Tennessee Tech (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 4.5% more often than UT Martin (5-5-0) this year.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Martin 6 60% 85.5 156.6 80.8 158 156.0 Tennessee Tech 1 9.1% 71.1 156.6 77.2 158 142.7

Additional UT Martin Insights & Trends

UT Martin covered 10 times in 20 games with a spread in conference action last season.

The Skyhawks record 85.5 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 77.2 the Golden Eagles give up.

When UT Martin puts up more than 77.2 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Martin 5-5-0 1-2 7-3-0 Tennessee Tech 6-5-0 6-3 6-5-0

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits

UT Martin Tennessee Tech 5-0 Home Record 4-3 3-5 Away Record 1-6 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 97.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.0 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 6-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

