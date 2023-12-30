UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) versus the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-8), at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UT Martin Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Kenley McCarn: 15.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anaya Brown: 12.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Lexi Rubel: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Norah Clark: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
- Maaliya Owens: 14.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reghan Grimes: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anna Walker: 8.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Yaubryon Chambers: 8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Reagan Hurst: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.