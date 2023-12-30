The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) travel in OVC action versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

UT Martin Stats Insights

This season, the Skyhawks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.

In games UT Martin shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Skyhawks are the 11th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 333rd.

The Skyhawks average 8.3 more points per game (85.5) than the Golden Eagles give up (77.2).

UT Martin is 8-3 when scoring more than 77.2 points.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

At home, UT Martin is scoring 16.9 more points per game (97.4) than it is in away games (80.5).

In 2023-24, the Skyhawks are surrendering 75.6 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 84.4.

UT Martin is averaging 9.4 treys per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.7 fewer threes and 1.8999999999999986% points worse than it is averaging away from home (10.1, 37.5%).

