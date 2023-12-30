How to Watch UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 30
The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) travel in OVC action versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Martin Stats Insights
- This season, the Skyhawks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.
- In games UT Martin shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Skyhawks are the 11th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 333rd.
- The Skyhawks average 8.3 more points per game (85.5) than the Golden Eagles give up (77.2).
- UT Martin is 8-3 when scoring more than 77.2 points.
UT Martin Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UT Martin is scoring 16.9 more points per game (97.4) than it is in away games (80.5).
- In 2023-24, the Skyhawks are surrendering 75.6 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 84.4.
- UT Martin is averaging 9.4 treys per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.7 fewer threes and 1.8999999999999986% points worse than it is averaging away from home (10.1, 37.5%).
UT Martin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 98-91
|Ford Center
|12/20/2023
|William Woods
|W 78-75
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|W 91-75
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|1/11/2024
|Western Illinois
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
