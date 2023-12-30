The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) travel in OVC action versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin Stats Insights

  • This season, the Skyhawks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.
  • In games UT Martin shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Skyhawks are the 11th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 333rd.
  • The Skyhawks average 8.3 more points per game (85.5) than the Golden Eagles give up (77.2).
  • UT Martin is 8-3 when scoring more than 77.2 points.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UT Martin is scoring 16.9 more points per game (97.4) than it is in away games (80.5).
  • In 2023-24, the Skyhawks are surrendering 75.6 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 84.4.
  • UT Martin is averaging 9.4 treys per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.7 fewer threes and 1.8999999999999986% points worse than it is averaging away from home (10.1, 37.5%).

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ Evansville L 98-91 Ford Center
12/20/2023 William Woods W 78-75 Skyhawk Arena
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee State W 91-75 Gentry Complex
12/30/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
1/4/2024 Eastern Illinois - Skyhawk Arena
1/11/2024 Western Illinois - Skyhawk Arena

