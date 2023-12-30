Saturday's game that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) at Hooper Eblen Arena has a projected final score of 80-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 4:00 PM on December 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 80, Tennessee Tech 76

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Martin (-4.4)

UT Martin (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 155.4

Tennessee Tech is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to UT Martin's 5-5-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Skyhawks' games have gone over. In the past 10 games, Tennessee Tech has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall. UT Martin has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other OVC Predictions

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks put up 85.5 points per game (17th in college basketball) while allowing 80.8 per outing (346th in college basketball). They have a +66 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The 43.6 rebounds per game UT Martin accumulates rank 11th in college basketball, 3.4 more than the 40.2 its opponents pull down.

UT Martin knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (35th in college basketball) at a 36.4% rate (73rd in college basketball), compared to the 9.7 its opponents make, shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc.

UT Martin has committed 12 turnovers per game (206th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (232nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.