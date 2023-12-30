What are UT Martin's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How UT Martin ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 2-0 NR NR 220

UT Martin's best wins

UT Martin's signature victory this season came against the North Alabama Lions, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 247) in the RPI. UT Martin secured the 105-103 in overtime win at home on November 22. Jordan Sears was the leading scorer in the signature win over North Alabama, putting up 34 points with four rebounds and seven assists.

Next best wins

91-75 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 272/RPI) on December 28

94-71 on the road over Chicago State (No. 290/RPI) on November 25

81-73 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 313/RPI) on December 30

80-74 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 336/RPI) on November 17

UT Martin's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), UT Martin is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, UT Martin has been handed the 248th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Skyhawks' 16 remaining games this season, 14 are against teams with worse records, and six are against teams with records north of .500.

UT Martin has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UT Martin's next game

Matchup: UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers

UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPNU

