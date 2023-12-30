Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4, 0-1 MVC) playing the UIC Flames (7-4, 0-1 MVC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Game Information

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Xavier Johnson: 24.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

24.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Clarence Rupert: 10.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Troy D'Amico: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Jovan Stulic: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Trent Brown: 7.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

UIC Players to Watch

Toby Okani: 13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.5 BLK

13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.5 BLK Isaiah Rivera: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Christian Jones: 9.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Filip: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Ethan Pickett: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG UIC AVG UIC Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 67.2 294th 12th 61.4 Points Allowed 71.6 227th 331st 31.5 Rebounds 32.4 300th 345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 8.0 104th 109th 13.9 Assists 13.2 163rd 160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.3 224th

