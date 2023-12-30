The Southern Illinois Salukis (5-5) take on the Drake Bulldogs (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in MVC play.

Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Southern Illinois vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 83 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 67.5 the Salukis allow.

When it scores more than 67.5 points, Drake is 7-3.

Southern Illinois has a 5-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 83 points.

The 68.5 points per game the Salukis average are 6.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (75.1).

Southern Illinois has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 75.1 points.

When Drake allows fewer than 68.5 points, it is 5-0.

The Salukis shoot 42.3% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs' 49.2 shooting percentage from the field is 6.3 higher than the Salukis have given up.

Southern Illinois Leaders

Laniah Randle: 17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 STL, 51.8 FG%

17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 STL, 51.8 FG% Seairra Hughes: 11.1 PTS, 56.5 FG%

11.1 PTS, 56.5 FG% Quierra Love: 7.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.8 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

7.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.8 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

4.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Jaidynn Mason: 14.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Southern Illinois Schedule