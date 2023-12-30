Southern Illinois vs. UIC: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) hope to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Illinois vs. UIC matchup.
Southern Illinois vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Illinois vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Illinois Moneyline
|UIC Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Southern Illinois (-6.5)
|132.5
|-265
|+210
Southern Illinois vs. UIC Betting Trends
- Southern Illinois has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Salukis and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times this season.
- UIC has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- In the Flames' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
