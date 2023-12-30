The UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) will visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) after victories in three straight road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

The Salukis make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than the Flames have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).

In games Southern Illinois shoots higher than 37.7% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.

The Salukis are the 336th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames rank 155th.

The 76.6 points per game the Salukis average are 13.7 more points than the Flames give up (62.9).

Southern Illinois has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 62.9 points.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Southern Illinois averaged 6.1 more points per game (70.2) than it did on the road (64.1).

Defensively the Salukis were better in home games last year, giving up 57.9 points per game, compared to 66 on the road.

Southern Illinois made 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

