Saturday's game at Banterra Center has the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) squaring off against the UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) at 7:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 73-65 victory for Southern Illinois, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Banterra Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 73, UIC 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Illinois vs. UIC

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-7.5)

Southern Illinois (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other MVC Predictions

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis have a +144 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12 points per game. They're putting up 76.6 points per game to rank 138th in college basketball and are giving up 64.6 per outing to rank 45th in college basketball.

Southern Illinois ranks 332nd in college basketball at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.8 its opponents average.

Southern Illinois knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball) at a 40.3% rate (ninth-best in college basketball), compared to the 4.8 per game its opponents make at a 27.5% rate.

The Salukis rank 27th in college basketball with 104.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 134th in college basketball defensively with 87.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Southern Illinois has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (62nd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (259th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.