If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Southern Illinois and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Southern Illinois ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-1 NR NR 174

Southern Illinois' best wins

Southern Illinois' signature win of the season came against the Charlotte 49ers, a top 100 team (No. 97), according to the RPI. Southern Illinois secured the 55-52 neutral-site win on November 23. In the win over Charlotte, Laniah Randle delivered a team-leading 22 points. Seairra Hughes contributed 11 points.

Next best wins

75-67 at home over Saint Louis (No. 208/RPI) on December 9

66-55 over George Washington (No. 259/RPI) on November 24

85-70 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 330/RPI) on November 7

77-53 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 345/RPI) on December 6

Southern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Salukis are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins, but also tied for the 45th-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, Southern Illinois has three losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Southern Illinois has been given the 111th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Salukis have 10 games remaining against teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

SIU has 19 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Southern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis vs. UIC Flames

Southern Illinois Salukis vs. UIC Flames Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

