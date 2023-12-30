Should you bet on Robert Thomas to find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Thomas stats and insights

  • Thomas has scored in 12 of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game against the Penguins this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 18.4% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 15.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Thomas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 24:09 Home L 2-1
12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:19 Home W 2-1
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 21:41 Home W 7-5
12/21/2023 Panthers 3 0 3 18:27 Away W 4-1
12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 2 0 2 21:15 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 3 2 1 22:16 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:47 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 23:52 Away L 5-2

Blues vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

