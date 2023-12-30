Can we count on Oskar Sundqvist finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Sundqvist stats and insights

Sundqvist has scored in three of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

Sundqvist has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Sundqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 2-1 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:07 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:09 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:55 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:06 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 5-2

Blues vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

