The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Oregon Stats Insights

  • The Ducks make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
  • Oregon is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Ducks are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 185th.
  • The 79.3 points per game the Ducks score are 17.3 more points than the Bruins give up (62).
  • When Oregon puts up more than 62 points, it is 9-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA Stats Insights

  • UCLA is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Bruins are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 228th.
  • The Bruins score only 3.4 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Ducks give up (71.2).
  • UCLA has a 6-6 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Oregon averaged 5.6 more points per game (73) than it did in road games (67.4).
  • Defensively the Ducks were better at home last season, surrendering 63.2 points per game, compared to 69 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Oregon made 0.2 more threes per game (7.2) than away from home (7). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in away games (32.7%).

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UCLA averaged 77.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.8.
  • In 2022-23, the Bruins conceded 3.9 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than on the road (61.4).
  • At home, UCLA made 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (5.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Syracuse L 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Kent State W 84-70 Matthew Knight Arena
12/28/2023 USC W 82-74 Matthew Knight Arena
12/30/2023 UCLA - Matthew Knight Arena
1/4/2024 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 CSU Northridge L 76-72 Pauley Pavilion
12/22/2023 Maryland L 69-60 Pauley Pavilion
12/28/2023 @ Oregon State W 69-62 Gill Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
1/3/2024 Stanford - Pauley Pavilion
1/6/2024 Cal - Pauley Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.