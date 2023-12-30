The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) look to build on a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Ohio State has covered five times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

In the Buckeyes' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

West Virginia is 5-7-0 ATS this year.

In the Mountaineers' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6500

+6500 Oddsmakers rate Ohio State considerably lower (31st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (18th-best).

The Buckeyes have experienced the 43rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +7000 at the beginning of the season to +6500.

Based on its moneyline odds, Ohio State has a 1.5% chance of winning the national championship.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 West Virginia, based on its national championship odds (+25000), ranks significantly better (69th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (123rd).

The Mountaineers' national championship odds have dropped from +5500 at the start of the season to +25000, the second-biggest change among all teams.

West Virginia has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

