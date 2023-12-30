If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Murray State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Murray State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Murray State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 1-0 NR NR 79

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Murray State took down the Bellarmine Knights in a 108-78 win on November 21. That signature victory versus Bellarmine featured a team-best 24 points from Briley Pena. Katelyn Young, with 21 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

98-79 at home over Little Rock (No. 219/RPI) on December 14

93-85 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 221/RPI) on December 9

93-73 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 225/RPI) on December 1

88-75 at home over UT Martin (No. 243/RPI) on November 28

89-79 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 342/RPI) on December 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Murray State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Murray State has drawn the 288th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Racers' upcoming schedule, they have 19 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams above .500.

Murray St has 19 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Murray State's next game

Matchup: Murray State Racers vs. Bradley Braves

Murray State Racers vs. Bradley Braves Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Murray State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.