What are Morehead State's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Morehead State ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-0 NR NR 232

Morehead State's best wins

Morehead State's signature win this season came against the Marshall Thundering Herd, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 139) in the RPI. Morehead State took home the 67-64 win at home on November 30. In the victory over Marshall, Katie Novik compiled a team-high 14 points. Paris McBride added 13 points.

Next best wins

89-60 at home over Ohio (No. 308/RPI) on November 22

64-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 330/RPI) on December 31

Morehead State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

According to the RPI, Morehead State has three losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Morehead State has been handed the 119th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Eagles' 17 remaining games this season, 13 are against teams with worse records, and four are against teams with records above .500.

Morehead St has 17 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Morehead State's next game

Matchup: Morehead State Eagles vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Morehead State Eagles vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

