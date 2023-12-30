Magoffin County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Magoffin County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Magoffin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Magoffin County High School at Estill County High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Irvine, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
