Will Louisville be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Louisville's full tournament resume.

How Louisville ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 1-0 18 18 22

Louisville's best wins

Louisville took down the No. 20 Gonzaga Bulldogs in an 81-70 win on November 26. It was its best win of the season. In the win against Gonzaga, Kiki Jefferson put up a team-high 21 points. Nina Rickards came through with 16 points.

Next best wins

77-72 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 34/RPI) on December 31

59-51 at home over Washington (No. 46/RPI) on December 20

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 90/RPI) on November 6

72-63 over Liberty (No. 102/RPI) on November 25

64-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 119/RPI) on November 29

Louisville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Louisville has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cardinals are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Louisville has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Louisville has the 20th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

As far as the Cardinals' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.

Reviewing Louisville's upcoming schedule, it has six games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Louisville's next game

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals vs. Duke Blue Devils

Louisville Cardinals vs. Duke Blue Devils Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV Channel: ACC Network

