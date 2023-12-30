Can we expect Kentucky to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Kentucky ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-0 NR NR 155

Kentucky's best wins

Kentucky's best win this season came on December 21 in an 87-80 victory against the Lipscomb Bisons. The leading scorer against Lipscomb was Eniya Russell, who delivered 21 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 123/RPI) on November 7

83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 186/RPI) on November 30

72-59 at home over Samford (No. 226/RPI) on December 31

82-54 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 265/RPI) on November 11

75-45 at home over Furman (No. 270/RPI) on December 17

Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Kentucky is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

The Wildcats have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Kentucky has been handed the 49th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Wildcats' 16 remaining games this year, none are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records above .500.

Of Kentucky's 16 remaining games this season, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

